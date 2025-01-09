Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.90.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $99.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 1,076.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $72,143,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

