Park National Corp OH Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

