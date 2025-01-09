Park National Corp OH Has $928,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $195.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day moving average is $194.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

