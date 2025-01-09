Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $404.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $298.87 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

