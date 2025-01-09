Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after buying an additional 3,237,998 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,809,000 after buying an additional 1,834,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after buying an additional 1,687,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $229,098,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $222.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day moving average of $182.78.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 35.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

