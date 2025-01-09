Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.94.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $191.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $148.23 and a 52-week high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

