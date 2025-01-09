Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 235 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.10.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.87 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.