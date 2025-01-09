Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Cut by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $170.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.67 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.04. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

