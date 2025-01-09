iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

