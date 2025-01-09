Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 944 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.52 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

