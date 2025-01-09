PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 198.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in PayPal by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in PayPal by 50.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $87.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

