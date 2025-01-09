TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$68.68 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$70.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The stock has a market cap of C$71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.18.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.113 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Trevor Ebl sold 9,554 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.48, for a total value of C$654,219.70. Also, Director Alexander (Alex) Oehler purchased 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$431,947.64. Insiders have sold a total of 420,911 shares of company stock worth $28,259,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

