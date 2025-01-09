CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.88.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $358.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.90. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.39, a PEG ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

