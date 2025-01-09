Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $151.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.