NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.96. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $84,901,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

