Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.