Diversified Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,069,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.78.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $415.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.