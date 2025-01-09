Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $190.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

