Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.80.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Insider Transactions at Generac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,703. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Generac has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.