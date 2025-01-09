The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

