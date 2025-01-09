Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 232,656 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

