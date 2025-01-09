Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.57.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $83,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

