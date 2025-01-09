Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.
WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
Shares of NYSE WY opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
