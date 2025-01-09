Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BND opened at $71.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
