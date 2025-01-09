Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 950 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 220.3% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

