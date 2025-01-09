Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after buying an additional 421,042 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,759,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,791,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,757,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.