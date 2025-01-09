Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,481.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after buying an additional 421,042 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,759,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,791,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 152,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,757,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $75.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.