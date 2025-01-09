First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,063 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,292,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 11.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $448.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.90 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.72.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price target (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.65.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

