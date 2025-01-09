Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,087.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $397.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $413.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.84.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.55.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

