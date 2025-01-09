FedEx Announces Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Senior Notes**MEMPHIS, Tenn., January 7, 2025 – FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) disclosed in a filing on January 7 that it intends to separate its FedEx Freight business through the capital mark

**
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FedEx’s 8K filing here.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac