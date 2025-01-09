First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in General Motors by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,861,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

GM stock opened at $50.98 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,190.12. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

