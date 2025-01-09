Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,612,682,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

