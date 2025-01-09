First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

