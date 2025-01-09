Nordea Investment Management AB Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 212.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 425,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,055,000 after purchasing an additional 289,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 781,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 281,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 1,915.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.62 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

