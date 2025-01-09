First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.42 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,667 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,714,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.