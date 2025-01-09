Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

REGN opened at $733.59 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $693.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $756.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $966.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,044.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.