Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.81 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

