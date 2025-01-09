Devin Craig Lowe Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.37, for a total value of C$347,775.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$40.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$71.94.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

