John M. Leonard Sells 26,807 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

