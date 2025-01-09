Keith Belling Sells 500 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Belling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $207,500.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $407.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.37. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RH by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,365,000 after purchasing an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RH by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,239,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RH by 8.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in RH by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

