Sean A. Power Sells 10,021 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,231.83. The trade was a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -287.67 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

