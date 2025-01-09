Mark Price Eaton Sells 29,198 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 29,198 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$251,102.80.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Mark Price Eaton sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total value of C$376,600.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Mark Price Eaton sold 10,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total transaction of C$91,600.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight Capital raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

