CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Valhi worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valhi during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Valhi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of VHI opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $624.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.22. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

