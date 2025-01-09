Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 708 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $544.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.30 and its 200-day moving average is $493.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.77 and a 1-year high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.