Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.4 %

MAR stock opened at $273.53 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $295.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.52 and its 200-day moving average is $254.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

