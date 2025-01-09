Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 54.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 283,383 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Kenvue by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 53.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. Barclays upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

