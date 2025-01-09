Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.16.

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.00. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $222.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.