Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 34,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $81.03.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

