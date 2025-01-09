Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 6,437 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.