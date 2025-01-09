Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 112 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cencora from $249.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.60.

NYSE:COR opened at $237.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.32 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.38 and a 200 day moving average of $233.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

