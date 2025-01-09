Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after buying an additional 136,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME opened at $474.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $532.38. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

